FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Lillith is a 7-month-old White English with an underbite that will charm anyone. She is a sweet and gentle girl who loves people and other dogs. This pretty girl is looking for a loving family to join! 


We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.

 

Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.

 

Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint.

 

You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.





