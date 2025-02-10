The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Brick! Brick is a super friendly boy who loves people. Brick keeps his
kennel very clean and enjoys play time out in the big yard. He is a very happy
guy who enjoys all the attention! Brick would love a home where he can get tons
of cuddles and a big comfy couch to nap on! Brick is a loveable guy who is a
big goofball! Brick is neutered, microchipped, heartworm negative, and UPTD on
his vaccines. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check
out this super friendly happy guy.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
