St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week


 


 

 

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Brick! Brick is a super friendly boy who loves people. Brick keeps his kennel very clean and enjoys play time out in the big yard. He is a very happy guy who enjoys all the attention! Brick would love a home where he can get tons of cuddles and a big comfy couch to nap on! Brick is a loveable guy who is a big goofball! Brick is neutered, microchipped, heartworm negative, and UPTD on his vaccines. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out this super friendly happy guy.  

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







