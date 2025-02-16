Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories Mermaids and Mimosas Fundraiser coming up in May

Last year, we welcomed over 300 ocean-loving guests, and this year, we’re making it even bigger and better! Come sip, socialize, and support our mission while enjoying an unforgettable night of food, fun, and philanthropy.
What’s in store?
Live Music – Relax to the sounds of talented local musicians!
Silent Auction – Bid on amazing items and experiences, with all proceeds going toward marine conservation!
Seafood Hors d’oeuvres – Savor delicious coastal flavors, fresh from the sea!
Drinks & Mimosas – Toast to the ocean and the creatures we work to protect!
Community Booths – Connect with local conservation groups and learn how you can make a difference!
Meet Real-Life Mermaids – A touch of ocean magic awaits!
