Gulf Specimen Marine Laboratories Mermaids and Mimosas Fundraiser coming up in May

Mermaids and Mimosas is back!﻿

Join us for an enchanting evening at Mermaids & Mimosas, on May 3rd, 2025, from 4-7 PM—a magical fundraiser supporting Gulf Specimen Marine Lab's mission of marine conservation! 🌎🐠

Last year, we welcomed over 300 ocean-loving guests, and this year, we’re making it even bigger and better! Come sip, socialize, and support our mission while enjoying an unforgettable night of food, fun, and philanthropy.

✨ What’s in store? ✨

🎶 Live Music – Relax to the sounds of talented local musicians!

🎭 Silent Auction – Bid on amazing items and experiences, with all proceeds going toward marine conservation!

🦀 Seafood Hors d’oeuvres – Savor delicious coastal flavors, fresh from the sea!

🍾 Drinks & Mimosas – Toast to the ocean and the creatures we work to protect!

🌊 Community Booths – Connect with local conservation groups and learn how you can make a difference!

🐚 Meet Real-Life Mermaids – A touch of ocean magic awaits!

Tickets can be purchased in advance here:

Purchase Tickets Here

By attending Mermaids & Mimosas, you’re directly supporting marine life rescue, education, and conservation efforts—helping us continue our work protecting Florida’s marine ecosystems and the incredible creatures that call them home. 🌍💙

Enjoy these pictures from last year's event!

Donate to Gulf Specimen Here
