FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Blue eyes AND an underbite…..irresistible!
Skye is a 2-3 yr old White English and a happy and loving sweetheart. She is learning how to walk nicely on a leash and basic commands. This girl is playful and does well with other dogs so might make a great second dog for some loving family. What a cutie!
We are always looking for
people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for
various needs.
Any time you can spare would
be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for
more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65
in Eastpoint.
You may logon to the website
at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment