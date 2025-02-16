The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Tika! Tika is a 2-year-old calico with a beautiful coat and a soft purr.
She would love to be an only pet so she can soak up all the attention and show
off her cuddly, talkative, and playful personality. Tika is curious,
loves to play with her toys, and is definitely a ‘people-person kitty.’
Please come to the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to visit Tika and see all of
the wonderful cats available for adoption.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
