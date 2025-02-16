Sunday, February 16, 2025

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Tika! Tika is a 2-year-old calico with a beautiful coat and a soft purr.  She would love to be an only pet so she can soak up all the attention and show off her cuddly, talkative, and playful personality.  Tika is curious, loves to play with her toys, and is definitely a ‘people-person kitty.’  Please come to the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to visit Tika and see all of the wonderful cats available for adoption. 

 

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org





