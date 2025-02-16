Sunday, February 16, 2025

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week




 

 

 

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Piper! Piper is 8 years old and weighs 70lbs.  Piper tolerates other dogs but likes to be the queen of the home to get all of the attention from her human(s).  Piper is a super loveable older gal looking for a loving person or family who will keep her forever. Piper would love to spend her golden years filled with love and kindness. Piper is heartworm negative, microchipped, and UTD on my vaccinations. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Piper!.  

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment