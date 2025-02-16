The St. Joseph
Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Piper! Piper is 8 years old and weighs 70lbs. Piper tolerates other dogs but likes to be the
queen of the home to get all of the attention from her human(s). Piper is
a super loveable older gal looking for a loving person or family who will keep
her forever. Piper would love to spend her golden years filled with love and
kindness. Piper is heartworm negative, microchipped, and UTD on my vaccinations. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Piper!.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment