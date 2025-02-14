The Friends of Franklin County Public Libraries will hold its annual Soup, Bread and Book Sale at the Carrabelle Branch of the library this Saturday.
The annual event raises money for library programs in Eastpoint and Carrabelle through the sale of books, homemade soups, artisan breads and baked goods and other items.
The event supports library programs like the Summer Reading Program, Storytimes, Book Chats, and more.
Local residents and businesses bring their made-from-scratch soups for the Friends volunteers to sell.
Past years featured a dozen different soups ranging from seafood gumbos and bisques, to chuck wagon chili, and Brunswick stew.
The soup, bread and book sale will be held from 10 till 1 on Saturday at the Carrabelle branch of the library on Hickory Dip Road.
