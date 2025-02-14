The 22nd annual
African-American History Festival will be held this weekend in Apalachicola.
The event is
sponsored by the Hillside Coalition of Laborers for Apalachicola and celebrates
the African-American aspect of Franklin County's history.
This year’s theme is “Still standing.”
Festivities start this
evening at 9 at the Holy Family Senior Center with a 40 and over Black and Gold
Gala.
Saturday’s activities
begin at noon with a big parade from 14th street to 6th street
and Franklin Square where the festival will be held.
Opening ceremonies
begin at 12:45 and vendor booths and live entertainment will start at 1 PM.
There
is a local talent show and the popular ethnic fashion show.
This
year's entertainers include the dance party band Konkoction.
On Sunday there will
be an outdoor worship at noon – the festival will officially end at 4 PM
on Sunday.
All of the activities
take place at Franklin Square on 6th street in Apalachicola.
You can get more
information about the event on-line at HCOLA.ORG or like the group on Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064616562149
