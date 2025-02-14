Friday, February 14, 2025

The 22nd annual African-American History Festival will be held this weekend in Apalachicola

The event is sponsored by the Hillside Coalition of Laborers for Apalachicola and celebrates the African-American aspect of Franklin County's history.

 

This year’s theme is “Still standing.”

 

Festivities start this evening at 9 at the Holy Family Senior Center with a 40 and over Black and Gold Gala.

 

Saturday’s activities begin at noon with a big parade from 14th street to 6th street and Franklin Square where the festival will be held.

 

Opening ceremonies begin at 12:45 and vendor booths and live entertainment will start at 1 PM.

 

There is a local talent show and the popular ethnic fashion show.

 

This year's entertainers include the dance party band Konkoction.

 

On Sunday there will be an outdoor worship at noon – the festival will officially end at 4 PM on Sunday.

 

All of the activities take place at Franklin Square on 6th street in Apalachicola.

 

You can get more information about the event on-line at HCOLA.ORG or like the group on Facebook.

 

