Fun things to do in Gulf County and beyond!

Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum invites you to a special exhibit on the work of activist and artist Charles Alston. Through the month of February, the Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum presents an exhibit about his impactful work during World War II which mobilized the African American community.
The Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is located across from Carrabelle Beach
Open every Tues-Sat from 11 to 5 ET.
There is no charge for admission.
Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
