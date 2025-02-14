UF/IFAS News: Invasive pests; treatment for horse blindness; trust in science and AI, and much more

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
The high cost of eggs and limited supply on supermarket shelves have sparked interest among Floridians in raising backyard chickens. Meanwhile, the popularity of raised garden beds and hydroponic systems is growing as people seek sustainable ways to produce their own food such as a small home hydroponic system producing fresh vegetables on a kitchen counter. For expert guidance and resources on what to plant turn to UF/IFAS Gardening Solutions, your UF/IFAS Extension experts or Ask IFAS.
Invasive species are always on the move, challenging scientists to predict their spread. University of Florida researchers developed a novel approach to environmental resistance (ER) modeling, identifying why certain locations are more vulnerable to invasions by non-native plants and animals.
UF/IFAS researchers are working to prevent blindness in horses caused by equine recurrent uveitis. A new study explores the safety and anti-inflammatory effects of their innovative eye drops— offering hope not just for horses, but potentially for humans as well.
As you nibble on a chocolate truffle on Valentine’s Day, consider the ribbed pods of the cacao tree, which made that sweet treat possible. UF/IFAS plant pathologists and the Mars confectionary company are working to safeguard those pods – and the precious beans inside – from a devastating disease called black pod rot.
What began as a response to manual inefficiencies has grown into a versatile tool that leverages cutting-edge AI to transform agriculture. By addressing critical needs, Agroview was developed to enhance agricultural practices and demonstrate the power of AI to solve real-world problems.
Flavors of Florida, the premier UF/IFAS tasting showcase, proudly celebrates its 10th year of highlighting the state’s signature and emerging flavors. Tickets are available now for the event set for April 3 in the Champions Club at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Trust in scientific experts – even more than understanding their work – is the strongest predictor of support for artificial intelligence applications in agriculture. The finding is among conclusions reached by a new UF/IFAS study exploring Americans’ perceptions of AI-supported food and agriculture systems.
La ciencia ciudadana es una práctica en la que el público participa activamente en la investigación científica, colaborando con los investigadores. Esto puede incluir la recopilación y análisis de datos, el monitoreo de fenómenos naturales y la contribución al conocimiento científico.
Mientras saborea una fresa bañada en chocolate este día de San Valentín, piense en el fruto alargado y acanalado del árbol del cacao, el cual hace posible este dulce regalo. Un grupo de fitopatólogos de UF/IFAS se ha asociado con la empresa de confitería Mars para proteger estos frutos.
Each year, the South Florida Fair becomes a beacon of creativity and excitement for youth in our community. From January 17th to February 2nd, 2025, 4-H members from Palm Beach and Broward Counties showcased their talents and hard work through a diverse array of projects, earning recognition and fostering personal growth in the process.
Ornamental crop production is the most important section of agriculture in Miami-Dade County, contributing nearly $1 billion in 2022. Because of the aesthetic values of the ornamental plants, various diseases are a limiting factor to the profitability of local growers. The diagnostic service of the plant clinic at the UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center helps growers decide how to proceed when their plants look abnormal.
Many people are interested in planting vegetable gardens but are discouraged by sandy, infertile soil and limited planting space in their backyards. The good news is that making raised beds can eliminate those hindrances
Whether you’re out birdwatching, exploring coastal trails, or just curious about what’s growing in your backyard, our Florida-themed folding guides are the perfect companion for your adventures.
A.J. Lindsey, turf specialist with UF/IFAS environmental horticulture, discusses the three types of lawn grasses commonly found in Florida lawns.
Raising backyard chickens is an increasingly popular way to explore self-sufficiency, connect with how our food is produced, and gain experience for future dabbling in food production. Let these tips be your guide.
