Judge Francis J. Allman has been
reelected as Chief Judge of the second judicial circuit.
The circuit serves Franklin, Gadsden, Jefferson, Leon,
Liberty, and Wakulla Counties.
In addition to his administrative duties as Chief Judge, he
also serves as the assigned circuit judge for Franklin County.
His new term as chief judge begins on July 1st
and will run through June 30th, 2027.
Judge Allman is the twelfth Chief Judge of the Second
Judicial Circuit.
Allman was appointed to the bench in 2016 by former Governor
Rick Scott.
Before his judicial appointment, he served as an assistant
state attorney in Gadsden and Leon Counties for nearly 19 years.
A resident of Quincy, he is the first Chief Judge of the
Second Judicial Circuit to reside outside Leon County.
