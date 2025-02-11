The gulf Specimen marine Lab in Panacea is seeking donations to help fund the AmeriCorps members who serve at the Lab.
AmeriCorps is a federal agency that connects volunteers with service opportunities to address national challenges ranging from disaster response, and education, and to environmental stewardship.
At Gulf Specimen Marine Lab, AmeriCorps members promote the protection of marine life and the marine environment by guiding tours and rescuing and rehabilitating sea turtles.
They also travel to different areas and events to provide a mobile lab experience for those who can’t make it to the lab itself.
The Marine Lab said recent budget cuts to the AmeriCorps program could take away their team members which would have a big impact on the services the Marine Lab provides.
They are now seeking donations from the community to help ensure AmeriCorps members can continue their work, support wildlife rescue efforts, and keep marine environmental education accessible to schools, communities, and individuals throughout the Big Bend.
The Marine Lab has set up a GoFundMe site where they hope to raise 4500.00.
If you would like to help with a financial donation, we have posted a link to do so at the Oyster Radio Facebook Page and at Oysterradio.com
https://www.gofundme.com/f/syjpn-we-need-your-help?attribution_id=sl:7b343de6-002c-4ea8-b35d-d500d9cfd762&lang=en_US&utm_campaign=man_ss_icons&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link
