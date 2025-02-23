March Events Mean Spring Is Coming!

43rd SGI Chili Charity Cookoff March 1
The St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction will be held Saturday, March 1. In addition to the main chili cooking event, this family-friendly weekend event features a Golf tournament on Friday, February 28, a Red Pepper Run the morning of March 1 and an online auction that will begin February 26. During the chili cookoff, there will be food vendors and lots of musical entertainment. The chili cookoff is the primary fundraising event for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department (SGIVFD). Details.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl March 22
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle History Museum, will be held on Saturday, March 22. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on Saturday, March 22 from 10 am to 3 pm. The event will feature live music, food, art and the popular Fishy Fashion show. Details.
20th Annual Plein Air Painting Event Kicks Off March 14-23 along Forgotten Coast
Now in the 20th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America’s Great Paint-out, is among the world’s most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day festival. The 2025 annual Forgotten Coast en Plein air painting event will be held March 14-23 throughout several venues along Florida's Forgotten Coast. Details.
Historic Lighthouses Host Full Moon Climbs During Worm Moon March 14
The Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach will host a Moonlit Evening at the Lighthouse on Friday, March 14, in Carrabelle,from 6-8 pm. This special evening kicks off early with Worm Grunting Demonstrations from 5-6 pm, a pre-event showcasing the art of enticing earthworms from the ground—a nod to the evening’s theme. From 6-9 pm, visitors can enjoy the main event beneath the beautiful Worm Moon, named for the earthworms that signal the arrival of spring.. Details.
The March Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on on Friday, March 14, 2025. The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 7:30 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 7:00pm to begin selling tickets. Details.
27th Annual Chef Sampler March 9
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce will host the 27th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler on Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 6-9 pm. Chefs from all over the Forgotten Coast will prepare their most creative dishes at the historic Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola. Sample an array from our area restaurants. Tickets are $100.00 per person and are available at the Chamber for presale. For more information, click here.
Eastpoint VFD Charity Rib Cookoff March 15
The 25th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday, March 15 at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint. BBQ dinners will be served from 11am. Details.
Women in WWII Exhibit Runs March 4-29
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle proudly presents a month long exhibit on U.S. Women in WWII. This exhibit will open Tuesday, March 4 and will be on display at the museum until Saturday, March 29. The museum is open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm. There is no charge for admission, but donations are gladly accepted.
American women served in the war effort as members of the WACs, WAVEs, SPARs and in the US Marine Corps as well as civilians in the war industries throughout the country. This exhibit will explain the role of women, highlighting individuals like US Navy Flight Nurses, who were the first women to arrive at battles like Iwo Jima and Okinawa. The exhibit will feature artifacts including uniforms, handbooks and even a practice aptitude test given to women applicants hoping to enlist. Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will also remember and honor many of the local women of Franklin County who served in WWII.
Three Ilse Newell Concerts in March and April
The 2025 Ilse Newell Fund for the Performing Arts Concert Series continues during March and April.
March 29 - Bay Area Choral Society Spring Concert The Bay Area Choral Society will presents its spring concert on Saturday, March 29 at 6 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church in Apalachicola.
March 30 - Abe Partridge Concert Get ready for a night filled with honest music and heartfelt lyrics at Apalachicola's Trinity Episcopal Church. Invite your friends and family for a memorable night of music and community. April 13 - Sasha Kasman Laude Come join us at Apalachicola's Trinity Episcopal Church for a special event featuring the talented pianist Sasha Kasman. Get ready to be mesmerized by his incredible performance that will leave you in awe.
