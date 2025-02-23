A company out of Mexico beach has been selected to replace the dune walkover at 6th street west on St. George Island.
Marharex Contracting of Mexico Beach was one of four companies to bid on the project, their bid was lowest at just under 75 thousand dollars.
The project includes replacing the 6-foot wide by 156 feet walkover.
Additional work includes upgrading the parking area to keep cars from encroaching onto the dunes as well as installing post and rope fencing, relocating the existing signs and trash receptacles, and installing wheel stops.
Over the past few years, Franklin County has been steadily replacing due walkovers on St. George Island, many of which are about 25 years old.
It has become necessary to replace some of the oldest and most deteriorated structures as the county parks and recreation department is no longer able to repair and keep the walkovers safe in their current condition.
Dune walkovers are needed for erosion control by preserving natural dune topography and native vegetation.
The bids for this project will be passed along to the county engineering firm for review and for a final recommendation at the next county commission meeting.
The project is being funded by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
A plan to replace the walkover at 8th street east is still in the pipeline because of some encroachment issues which are being addressed by the county attorney.
