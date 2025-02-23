UF/IFAS News Digest for the week of Feb. 17, 2025: Herbicide reduction; Invasive species; Youth development in the Bahamas

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning Feb. 17, 2025
Recent research, programs, events and more.
Before a new fish, plant or invertebrate enters Florida’s $191M aquaculture industry, UF/IFAS scientists put it to the test. Their risk assessments safeguard native ecosystems, ensuring that what’s farmed won’t harm what’s wild. Go behind the scenes to see how science keeps Florida aquaculture thriving—and sustainable.
Vegetable growers use herbicides to prevent crop loss, but a UF researcher is leveraging AI to minimize herbicide use. A new UF/IFAS study developed a precision-spraying system that ensures herbicide targets the soil through holes in plastic mulch, optimizing application for tomato crops.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has honored UF/IFAS researcher Sebastian Galindo by selecting his proposed project, establishing the first UNESCO Chair at the university. Galindo will lead a team of UF/IFAS faculty to advance program evaluation and lifelong learning.
Managing orange groves in Florida – a state prone to hurricanes and citrus greening disease – is no easy task. But for fifth-generation citrus grower and University of Florida alum Morgan McKenna Porter, it’s a passion. See her story.
A team of Extension leaders from the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) recently visited the Bahamas to support agricultural and youth development initiatives in the region.
Nuevo contenido en español para esta semana.
Tenemos una variedad de publicaciones de UF/IFAS que ahora se traducen al español para darle un mejor servicio a nuestras comunidades de habla hispana. A continuación encontrarás nuestras publicaciones e infográficos más recientes.
La Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura (UNESCO, por sus siglas en inglés) ha reconocido a un investigador de UF/IFAS al seleccionar su proyecto, marcando un hito que establece la primera Cátedra UNESCO en la universidad.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
February is Heart Health Awareness Month, a time dedicated to highlighting the importance of cardiovascular health and encouraging people to take proactive steps to care for their hearts.
The Florida Panhandle is a biodiversity hotspot, home to over 2,500 plant species, 300 bird species, and 25 salamander species. Learn what efforts are underway protecting these unique ecosystems.
Florida’s gentle giants deserve our attention! The Florida Manatee: Biology and Conservation takes you inside the world of these fascinating marine mammals. Authors Roger L. Reep and Robert K. Bonde blend science, conservation and real-life research stories into an engaging and accessible read.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
In honor of National Invasive Species Awareness Week coming up on February 24th, Naturally Florida has pulled together all of their podcast episodes covering invasive species, including one whole episode dedicated just to invasive species terminology.
In this installment of Sowing Sustainability series, Florida rancher Dyllan Furness discusses how UF/IFAS Extension delivered science-based solutions to tackle water quality concerns on their family ranch.
Are you a snake-savvy Floridian? Discover the secrets of South Florida’s venomous snakes and their beneficial roles in our ecosystem. Learn to identify these fascinating creatures, understand their benefits and stay safe with this infographic.
