Thursday, February 6, 2025

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—February 6th

FishNews masthead

FEBRUARY 6, 2025

Pacific Islands

Top Must-Read Pacific Islands Stories of 2024

A scuba diver researches a coral reef with tropical fish swimming around it

Take a look at some of the Pacific Islands’ most important and inspiring stories from 2024.

Southeast

Southeast Region Is on Instagram!

NOAA Fisheries Southeast logo with an illustration of an underwater scene featuring reefs, fish, and sea turtles

Our Southeast region has launched an Instagram account! We’re excited to connect with our audiences to share who we are, what we do, who we work with, and more. Follow us to learn more about our work to support sustainable fish and seafood, protect and recover marine life, conserve habitats, and ensure healthy marine ecosystems and coastal communities in our region.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

Teacher at Sea Kicks off the Year Early with January Marine Mammal Survey

Teacher at Sea Kiersten Newtoff smiles at the camera aboard NOAA Ship Pisces.

Teacher at Sea Kiersten Newtoff joins NOAA scientists aboard a midwinter Atlantic marine mammal survey.

Photos: 2024 Bottom Trawl Survey

Scientists sorting Atlantic sea scallops during a Bottom Trawl Survey

Ever wonder what life is like when your office is a large floating marine laboratory? Our photo gallery highlights some of the incredible sights and scenes from the 2024 Bottom Trawl Survey season.

Upcoming Deadlines

February 10: Applications due for Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

February 25: Applications due for the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation Program

February 27: Applications due for Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

March 4: Applications due for the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund

March 1: Applications due for the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program

March 31: Applications due for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants

April 16: Proposals due for Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants

April 18: Applications due for the NOAA Delaware Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

May 12: Proposals due for Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities

View more news and announcements

Upcoming Events

February 11–12: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

February 24: Educator Webinar on Integrating Social Studies into Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences

March 3–7: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

March 4–11: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

March 18–19: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

March 24–26: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council Meeting

March 27: Educator Webinar on High-Quality Environmental Education Programming

April 10: Educator Webinar on NOAA Data Online Courses

View more events

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 




http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment