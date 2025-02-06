Thursday, February 6, 2025

ShrimpFest, Concerts, Exhibits, Lighthouses and Plays, Oh My What a Few Upcoming Days


Apalachicola Farmers Market Saturday Feb. 8th from 9-1 at Mill Pond at the end of Market Street.




Moonlit Evening at Crooked River Lighthouse


The Crooked River Lighthouse will be hosting a Moonlit Evening at the Lighthouse event on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 from 6:00-8:00 pm ET in Carrabelle, FL. Visitors can enjoy the gorgeous natural surroundings of St. George Sound and Carrabelle Beach under the glow of the sunset and rising Snow Moon.

Visitors can enjoy an after-hours tour of the Keeper’s House Museum and see the exhibit of the lighthouse’s original, historic Fresnel lens constructed in 1894 in Paris, France. Guests can browse the unique nautical gifts and souvenirs in the gift shop. Visitors may also enjoy the glowing bonfire in the park (weather permitting). Bring a chair and enjoy the evening.

For those brave souls who are bold enough to venture to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, evening tower climbs are scheduled at 15-minute intervals throughout the event. Climbers will be rewarded with breathtaking views of the bay. Evening climbs cost $10 and climb reservations are strongly encouraged due to limited availability. Climbers must be at least 44 inches tall and children under 12 (FREE) with ticketed adults. Advance tickets can be purchased online at https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/full-moon-events/ or in the lighthouse gift shop.

Crooked River Lighthouse is located in Carrabelle, just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle. For more information, contact the gift shop at 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.

February Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse

February 12 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The February Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to view St. George Island, the Gulf of Mexico, and Apalachicola Bay under the evening sky.

The Sunset and Full Moon Climb will begin at 6:00 p.m. and run until 8:00 p.m. Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first-come, first-served basis. No advanced reservations will be taken. You will purchase your tickets in the gift shop and then sign up for your 15-minute time slot with the lighthouse keeper. Up to 12 persons are allowed in each 15-minute time slot. The gift shop will open at 5:30 pm to begin selling tickets.

Cost is $10.00 per climber for the general public and $7.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association. Cash or credit card payments are accepted. All climbers must be at least 40 inches tall to climb the tower and children must be age 13 and over to access the outside catwalk. For more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at 850-927-7745.

The sun will set at 6:27 p.m. and the “Snow” or “Trapper’s” moon will rise at 6:44 p.m. on February 12th. The February full moon is called the Snow moon because while January is traditionally the coldest month of the year in the northern hemisphere, the heaviest snow usually falls a month later, in February. It’s only natural then that the name for February’s full moon among Native American tribes of the north and east was the Full Snow Moon. To the early American colonists, the optimal time for trapping beaver, fox, and mink was the dead of winter when these animals’ coats were at their fullest. So to them, February’s moon was known as the Trapper’s Moon.

The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots on either side of the park

Panhandle Players Presents:

Magic Surfer

February 13th - February 16th

The year is 1980 on St. George Island, Florida. A group of employees at the largest realty company on the island has become fast friends as they live paycheck-to-paycheck following their dreams of a tropical life. While their cash is thin, they make do helping each other and eating from the ocean.

Then the paychecks stop, and their lives are thrown into chaos. The company owner holds out hope of money to come: If they will help him close a big deal with a “religious investment group.” The ‘religious group’ is sending two members to check out the real estate for a possible “cash deal.”

It soon becomes known that the ‘religious group’ is something else. Something dangerous. Suddenly the friends are not only broke, but also their lives are in danger. The only thing that can save them is magic.




Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
17 Ave E
Apalachicola, Fl 32320
850-653-9419



http://live.oysterradio.com/
