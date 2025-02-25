Recreational harvest season for spotted seatrout in the western panhandle management zone reopens on March 1st.
The western panhandle zone reaches from Escambia County through Gulf County but does not include Indian Pass or Indian Lagoon.
Speckled trout fishing is not allowed in February each year in in the western panhandle management zone to help maintain their population.
The maximum daily bag limit for speckled trout is 3 fish per person.
The statewide slot limit for speckled trout is 15-19 inches total length, however, anglers may keep one speckled trout larger than 19 inches per vessel as part of the daily bag limit.
