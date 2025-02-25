The Audubon of Florida Volunteer Shorebird Steward Program is looking for volunteers to help protect nesting shorebirds through the busy summer months.
The group is looking for people who would be willing to spend a few hours or more on the beach during the nesting season to protect the birds from disturbance and to educate the public about the birds especially during high beach traffic weekends, and holidays.
Programs typically equip their volunteers with gear to help identify them as "official" bird stewards, optics to offer people a closer look at the birds, and educational materials with information on beach-nesting birds and how to help protect them.
All training on how to be a steward is provided free of charge.
Interested volunteers can visit www.flbeachbirds.org to learn more and sign up to become a shorebird steward.
