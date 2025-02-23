St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Cat of the Week

Sunday, February 23, 2025

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Paulie! Paulie is a playful, energetic, four-month-old kitty with bright golden eyes and boundless curiosity.  She is a social butterfly who loves to be around people.  Polly is very affectionate, loves a good head scratch, and is just looking for someone to love, adore, and play with.  Are you that person?  Please come to the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to meet Polly and all of the wonderful cats available for adoption.  

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org







