St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Cat of the Week

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the
week is Paulie! Paulie is a playful, energetic, four-month-old kitty with
bright golden eyes and boundless curiosity. She is a social butterfly who
loves to be around people. Polly is very affectionate, loves a good head
scratch, and is just looking for someone to love, adore, and play with.
Are you that person? Please come to the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to
meet Polly and all of the wonderful cats available for adoption.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
