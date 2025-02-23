Sunday, February 23, 2025

St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Dog of the Week



 

 

 

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the week is Bob! Bob is a goofy 5 year old good boy. He loves playtime and running out in the yard! Bob is dog friendly and he would like to make some new dog best friends. Bob keeps his kennel clean and enjoys picking out toys from the toy bin. Bob knows how to sit and is working on learning how to "shake". Bob is a very playful pup who would love an active home or a big yard to chase other doggos in. Bob is heartworm negative, microchipped, UTD on my vaccinations, and neutered. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check out Bob!. 

 

 

 

You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe

 

Call: 850-227-1103

 

info@sjbhumanesociety.org




