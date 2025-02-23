St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Dog of the Week

The St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the
week is Bob! Bob is a goofy 5 year old good boy. He loves playtime and running
out in the yard! Bob is dog friendly and he would like to make some new dog
best friends. Bob keeps his kennel clean and enjoys picking out toys from the
toy bin. Bob knows how to sit and is working on learning how to
"shake". Bob is a very playful pup who would love an active home or a
big yard to chase other doggos in. Bob is heartworm negative, microchipped, UTD
on my vaccinations, and neutered. Please come visit the St. Joseph Bay Humane Society to check
out Bob!.
You'll find
the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call:
850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
