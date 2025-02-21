The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers will celebrate Mardi Gras Apalachicola-style starting today and continuing through Saturday.
The celebration includes a big street festival and the 14th Annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade.
This year’s theme is “Game of Bones – the Canine Kingdom Rules” so feel free to dress up your dogs in their finest “Game of Thrones” attire and get them involved in the costume contest, dragon races and of course tomorrow’s big parade.
The festivities kick off today from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola with the Fido-Do, an old-fashioned Mardi Gras street event.
Today’s activities include street entertainment, an adopters reunion, live music, a beer and wine garden featuring local craft brews, costume and decorating contests, dragon relay races, and a live auction.
On Saturday the festivities will run from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm with live music, street entertainers, and more than 40 local vendors offering a variety of food and arts and crafts.
Saturday’s parade begins at 1:00 pm.
The parade of costumed dogs and their people kicks off at Riverfront Park and winds through town, ending back at the park.
Registration is $5 for walkers, $25 for golf carts, and $50 for floats.
Canine companions are free.
The event raises money for the local humane society as well as the Florida Wild Mammal Association.
You can find out more at https://saltybarkers.org/
