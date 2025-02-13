The annual one-day Great Give fundraising campaign is coming up on March the 5th, and the FSU Coastal and Marine lab will once again be taking part.
The school hopes to raise 8000 dollars for the FSU Coastal Marine Lab Diving Scholarship.
The scholarship will provide funding for deserving FSU students to become Scientific Divers and will include diving equipment and financial support to complete prerequisite open water certification training, and eventually for AAUS Scientific Diver training with FSU's Academic Diving Program.
All eligible students will be encouraged to apply for these scholarships with preference given to students who experience financial hardships or are from groups under-represented in scientific diving.
