UAV Corp has started land clearing at the Costin Airport in Gulf County for its groundbreaking SKY Hangar project which is scheduled to begin this year.
The state-of-the-art facility will be dedicated to housing advanced Spherical and Cylinder Class Drone-Airships, focusing on Lighter Than Air Drone Technology.
The facility will also serve as a hub for Atlantic Industrial Group, supporting short take-off and vertical landing aircraft testing and pilot training programs.
