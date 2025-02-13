Thursday, February 13, 2025

UAV Corp has started land clearing at the Costin Airport in Gulf County for its groundbreaking SKY Hangar project which is scheduled to begin this year

The state-of-the-art facility will be dedicated to housing advanced Spherical and Cylinder Class Drone-Airships, focusing on Lighter Than Air Drone Technology.

The facility will also serve as a hub for Atlantic Industrial Group, supporting short take-off and vertical landing aircraft testing and pilot training programs.




