Friday, February 28, 2025

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission now recognize Florida Bass as a unique species

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission now recognize Florida Bass as a unique species, and have agreed to incorporate the name change into their rules.

Last year, the American Fisheries Society confirmed Florida bass as a separate species from largemouth bass.

Tom Graef, Director of FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management said that Florida bass grow bigger than any other bass and recognizing them as a unique species highlights just how special they are.

The updates do not alter existing bass fishing regulations.



