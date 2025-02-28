The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission now recognize Florida Bass as a unique species, and have agreed to incorporate the name change into their rules.
Last year, the American Fisheries Society confirmed Florida bass as a separate species from largemouth bass.
Tom Graef, Director of FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management said that Florida bass grow bigger than any other bass and recognizing them as a unique species highlights just how special they are.
The updates do not alter existing bass fishing regulations.
