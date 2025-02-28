FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute February Research Updates

Panther Collaring
FWC biologists recently captured and collared the heaviest Florida panther ever recorded, an adult male weighing in at 166 pounds! This effort is part of a long-term research program that monitors panther movements, health and population dynamics. This project provides essential data for conservation efforts on the endangered Florida panther.
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
