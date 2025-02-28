Friday, February 28, 2025

FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute February Research Updates

The 2024 Sea Turtle Nest Counts Are In!

Green sea turtle on the beach

We’re excited to share Florida’s finalized 2024 sea turtle nesting numbers:

Green Turtles: 14,308 (lower this year, but after last year’s record, we’re not surprised)
Loggerheads: 110,122 (a solid season!)
Leatherbacks: 1,799 (another good year—and record-breaking on the Gulf Coast!)
Kemp’s Ridleys: 34 (a new Florida record!)

right whale and calf


Right Whale Calf #10!

Catalog #3420 ‘Platypus’ was sighted with a calf on February 23, 2025, just off the coast of Ormond Beach, FL.

Noah's Ark film flyer


Roll out the red carpet – Florida’s Coral Reef and the FWC Coral Research Program made it to the big screen!

Learn more about the project and access the film on Facebook.

Florida panther sedated for collaring


Panther Collaring

FWC biologists recently captured and collared the heaviest Florida panther ever recorded, an adult male weighing in at 166 pounds! This effort is part of a long-term research program that monitors panther movements, health and population dynamics. This project provides essential data for conservation efforts on the endangered Florida panther.

