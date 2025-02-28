UF/IFAS News Digest for the Week of Feb. 24: Dead wood benefits; Pet fish breeding; Pesticide safety

A message from UF/IFAS Communications | Reply
For the week beginning Feb. 24, 2025
March is National Nutrition Month! UF/IFAS faculty and Extension experts offer science-based insights on healthy eating, superfoods, food security and much more. Tap into UF/IFAS Extension programs, research and resources to make informed choices. For expert interviews, story ideas or nutrition tips, contact us today!
Recent research, programs, events and more.
We can help you cover and localize news to your area; just use the contact links below or reply to this email.
Joe Larkin didn’t always dream of being a microbiologist, unlocking secrets in our smallest cells. His journey took him from being an inquisitive child to a pioneering researcher at the University of Florida – a testament to the transformative power of curiosity and the profound impact of early cheerleaders.
UF/IFAS leadership has selected Heather Kent to lead the Northwest Extension District as interim director. Kent, based at the North Florida Research and Education Center in Marianna, most recently served as a regional specialized Florida 4-H agent for the district.
Florida’s pet fish industry is booming, but many saltwater species in home aquariums are still taken from the wild. Researchers at UF/IFAS want to change that by helping fish farmers breed popular species like clownfish and blue tangs — reducing pressure on reefs while creating jobs in the state’s growing aquaculture industry.
Help scientists collect valuable data during the Fourth Annual DeLuca Preserve BioBlitz, a citizen science biodiversity survey. Participants work together to document as many species as possible using the iNaturalist app.
Cities worldwide are embracing the value of dead wood habitats in urban landscapes. Whether it's "habitat snags," "wildlife trees," "woodpecker poles," or simple log piles, incorporating dead wood into your yard supports biodiversity and provides vital shelter for wildlife. Learn how to join the movement.
February is Pesticide Safety Education Month, and it’s the perfect time to brush up on how to use household pesticides safely. The first step? Always read the label. It’s packed with important info on how to use the product correctly and safely.
On March 6, Florida 4-H Broward County and partners will lead a youth-driven native plant restoration at Fern Forest Nature Center in Coconut Creek. High school students will replace invasive species with native plants they've cultivated, gaining hands-on conservation experience. Media is invited.
News from across the UF/IFAS network.
Agroecosystems are managed areas for the production of food, fuel, fiber or medicines. Herbs enhance these areas by acting as mulch, hosts and more. They control erosion, build soil health, deter pests and attract beneficial invertebrates.
What can we do at home to reduce, and potentially eliminate, microplastic pollution? There are plenty of steps you can take to reduce it in your surroundings from keeping tabs on where it is in the purchases you make to the items around your home that end up in waterways. Here is a quick guide to get you started.
National Nutrition Month reminds us just we can grow healthy foods. If you are thinking of canning the food your grow, here are some tips to help you plan your garden with canning in mind.
Alternative story formats created or supported by UF/IFAS Communications.
Join UF/IFAS Orange County horticulture Extension agents for a fun and informative in-person workshop on palm care, offered in March and September! Discover the basics of palm biology and best care practices to keep your palms healthy and thriving in your landscape.
Check out this short video from UF/IFAS that demonstrates how to build a home composter using readily available materials. With just a few simple steps, you can create your own backyard composter and start turning kitchen scraps and yard waste into nutrient-rich compost for your garden.
March marks the start of spring, bringing warmer weather, blooming flowers and more daylight time for the great outdoors. It also offers travel opportunities as most schools are on spring break. That means travel. UF/IFAS experts offer healthy eating tips for your travels.
Visit the UF/IFAS Newsroom
News and Media Relations Team
No comments:
Post a Comment