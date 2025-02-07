Friday, February 7, 2025

The Franklin County Tax Collector’s Office will soon make it more convenient for residents in Eastern Franklin County to access driver’s license services

The Tax Collector plans to bring the Department of Motor Vehicles Flow Bus back to the county on a monthly basis.

 

FLOW services include License and ID credentialing services, vehicle registration renewal, and license plate purchases.

 

They also offer critical safety services such as emergency contact information registration and safety campaigns by the Florida Highway Patrol.

 

The tax collector said starting soon, the DMV Flow Bus will be at the Carrabelle Courthouse Annex once a month, which should save people Carrabelle, Lanark Village, and Alligator Point from having to drive to the courthouse in Apalachicola for most driver’s license services.

 

The schedule for the FLOW bus has not yet been set, but will be posted on the Franklin County Tax collectors Facebook page once it is ready.

 

