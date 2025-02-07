The Franklin County Tax Collector’s Office will
soon make it more convenient for residents in Eastern Franklin County to access
driver’s license services.
The Tax Collector plans to bring the Department
of Motor Vehicles Flow Bus back to the county on a monthly basis.
FLOW services include License and ID credentialing services, vehicle
registration renewal, and license plate purchases.
They also offer critical safety services such as emergency
contact information registration and safety campaigns by the Florida Highway
Patrol.
The tax collector said starting soon, the DMV
Flow Bus will be at the Carrabelle Courthouse Annex once a month, which should
save people Carrabelle, Lanark Village, and Alligator Point from having to drive
to the courthouse in Apalachicola for most driver’s license services.
The schedule for the FLOW bus has not yet been
set, but will be posted on the Franklin County Tax collectors Facebook page
once it is ready.
https://www.facebook.com/franklincountytaxcollector
