The
St. George Lighthouse Association will host the 4th Annual SGI
ShrimpFest on Saturday at the public beach parking area.
The one-day outdoor event runs from 11 to 4 and
offers patrons live music, children’s games, local craft beer, and the chance
to dine on delicious local shrimp dishes.
This year’s event will feature musical entertainment
including the Blues Factor Band.
Tickets for the event are $5.00 for ages 13+ and are
available online at www.sgishrimpfest.com or
in person at the Lighthouse Gift Shop.
Tickets will also be available at the gate on the
day of the festival.
Children twelve years of age and under are FREE but
still need to get a ticket.
Funds raised through the event provide for on-going
maintenance and enhancement of the St. George Lighthouse, the Keeper’s House
Museum, and Lighthouse Park.
No comments:
Post a Comment