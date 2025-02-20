Thursday, February 20, 2025

Things To Do This Weekend in Franklin County

Reception Friday Feb. 21st at 6:00pm

Echo Valley Blue Grass

Come join us for a toe-tapping good time at the Holy Family Senior Center. Get ready for a day filled with amazing live bluegrass music, delicious food, and good company. Whether you’re a die-hard bluegrass fan or just looking for a fun day out, this event is perfect for everyone. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to enjoy some fantastic music in a beautiful setting. Grab your friends and family and come on down to Echo Valley Blue Grass!

Apalachicola Farmers Market

Sat. Feb 22nd at Mill Pond

﻿

Located at the beautiful Millpond Pavilion at the end of Market Street, the Apalachicola Farmers Market offers local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, and other regional specialties every 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9 AM until 1 PM in Apalachicola. Can’t wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market is back this month, featuring fresh vegetables, gourmet goodies, and more on most Wednesdays from 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola. Check out the events page for more info.



