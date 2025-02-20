NOAA Fisheries FishNews—February 20th

Upcoming Deadlines
February 25: Applications due for the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation Program
February 27: Applications due for Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants
March 3: Applications due for the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program
March 4: Applications due for the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund
March 31: Applications due for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants
April 16: Proposals due for Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants
April 18: Applications due for the NOAA Delaware Bay Watershed Education and Training Program
May 12: Proposals due for Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities
