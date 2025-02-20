Thursday, February 20, 2025

NOAA Fisheries FishNews—February 20th

Alaska

Archived Skin Samples Reveal New Insights on Habitat Use of Rare Eastern North Pacific Right Whales

Collecting a biopsy skin sample from an eastern North Pacific right whale

Our scientists used innovative analysis techniques to uncover a record of migration and foraging by endangered North Pacific right whales.

Scientists Use Uncrewed Surface Vehicle to Estimate Krill Abundance in Alaska

Close-up image of a krill against a black background

A commonly used machine-learning algorithm was key to help generate krill abundance estimates comparable to data collected by research vessels over many years.

West Coast

Gray Whales on the Rebound: Signs of Hope Despite Challenges

Aerial image of a gray whale and her calf on a sunny day in turqoise blue water.

California's gray whales are an iconic, beloved species. Our scientists have been concerned about the Eastern North Pacific gray whale after a recent increase in strandings and deaths. On our latest podcast, hear how they're rebounding after years of decline.

Upcoming Deadlines

February 25: Applications due for the Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation Program

February 27: Applications due for Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Grants

March 3: Applications due for the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program

March 4: Applications due for the Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund

March 31: Applications due for Atlantic Salmon Habitat Restoration Partnership Grants

April 16: Proposals due for Transformational Habitat Restoration and Coastal Resilience Grants

April 18: Applications due for the NOAA Delaware Bay Watershed Education and Training Program

May 12: Proposals due for Coastal Habitat Restoration and Resilience Grants for Tribes and Underserved Communities

Upcoming Events

February 24: Educator Webinar on Integrating Social Studies into Meaningful Watershed Educational Experiences

March 3–7: South Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

March 4–11: Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

March 18–19: Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council Meeting

March 24–26: Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council Meeting

March 27: Educator Webinar on High-Quality Environmental Education Programming

April 10: Educator Webinar on NOAA Data Online Courses

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 

Questions? Visit our website for national and regional contact information




