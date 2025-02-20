If you are interested in learning more about adoption in Florida, the Department of children and Families now has a website dedicated to providing adoption information.
The new Adopt Florida website streamlines information about the adoption process and provides prospective adoptive parents with the resources they need to connect them with a child in need of a forever family.
Resources include orientation and preparation classes designed to inform families about the adoption process, one-on-one support with an adoption specialist, a personalized plan to enhance the adoption journey; and post-adoption services to assist during and after adoption.
You can find the website at www.adoptflorida.org
You can also contact Florida’s Adoption Information Center at 1-800-96-ADOPT.
