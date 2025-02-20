Franklin County's
graduation rate has been amended and is much higher than was reported in
January.
The
graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within
four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.
In
January, the department of Education released graduation rates for the
2023-2024 school year and Franklin County’s graduation rate was listed as the
lowest in the state at 72.5 percent.
Since
that time, the school has provided additional paperwork to the state, showing
that the true graduation rate for Franklin County was 84.7 percent.
Not
only is that not the lowest in the state, it’s actually the highest graduation
rate Franklin County has seen in at least 5 years.
The
state average graduation rate was 89.7 percent.
The
local graduation rate has been on a mostly rising trend since 2014 when our
graduation rate was only 49 percent.
Gulf
County saw its graduation rate rise from 80 percent to just over 85
percent.
In
Wakulla County the graduation rate fell slightly from 97.6 percent to 97.1
percent.
In
Liberty County the graduation rate rose from just over 72 percent to 82
percent.
