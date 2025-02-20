Thursday, February 20, 2025

Franklin County's graduation rate has been amended and is much higher than was reported in January

 Franklin County's graduation rate has been amended and is much higher than was reported in January.

 

The graduation rate measures the percentage of students who graduate within four years of their first enrollment in ninth grade.

 

In January, the department of Education released graduation rates for the 2023-2024 school year and Franklin County’s graduation rate was listed as the lowest in the state at 72.5 percent.

 

Since that time, the school has provided additional paperwork to the state, showing that the true graduation rate for Franklin County was 84.7 percent.

 

Not only is that not the lowest in the state, it’s actually the highest graduation rate Franklin County has seen in at least 5 years.

 

The state average graduation rate was 89.7 percent.

 

The local graduation rate has been on a mostly rising trend since 2014 when our graduation rate was only 49 percent.

 

Gulf County saw its graduation rate rise from 80 percent to just over 85 percent. 

 

In Wakulla County the graduation rate fell slightly from 97.6 percent to 97.1 percent. 

 

In Liberty County the graduation rate rose from just over 72 percent to 82 percent.




