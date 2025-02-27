Thursday, February 20, 2025

27th Annual Chef Sampler Seeks Table Designers and Silent Auction Items & Restaurants

Forgotten Coast Chef Sampler

Sunday, March 9th

6:00pm-9:00pm

Table Designers and Silent Auction Items




Tickets are going fast so if you haven't got your tickets or sponsored table yet call us soon!

﻿The Apalachicola Bay Chamber is asking if you would like to decorate a table or donate a silent Auction item or a restaurant that wants to participate please contact us at 850-653-9419 or email us at Sam@apalachicolabay.org




More information is available at www.apalachicolabay.org


Tickets for the 27th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Samper




Join the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for the Culinary event of the year on Sunday, March 9th at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.

﻿Dine on creative dishes from all over the Forgotten Coast and enjoy the one-of-a-kind tables decorated by our local businesses and non-profits.


Tickets are $100 Per Person or you can Sponsor Tables of 8 or 10. Tickets can be purchased at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 17 Ave E Apalachicola.


﻿

Click here Table Sponsor Form

Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce

17 Ave E

Apalachicola, Fl 32320

850-653-9419


