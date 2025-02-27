27th Annual Chef Sampler Seeks Table Designers and Silent Auction Items & Restaurants

Tickets for the 27th Annual Forgotten Coast Chef Samper
Join the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce for the Culinary event of the year on Sunday, March 9th at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
Dine on creative dishes from all over the Forgotten Coast and enjoy the one-of-a-kind tables decorated by our local businesses and non-profits.
Tickets are $100 Per Person or you can Sponsor Tables of 8 or 10. Tickets can be purchased at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 17 Ave E Apalachicola.
More information is available at www.apalachicolabay.org
Click here Table Sponsor Form
