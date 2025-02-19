Long-time Apalachicola resident and artist, Kristin Anderson was recognized by the Franklin County Commission on Tuesday for her years of service on the Weems memorial Hospital governing board.
Kristin is retiring from the board, which oversees operations at the local hospital.
She served from 2018 until this year – including as board secretary from 2018 to 2019, and as vice chairperson from 2021 to 2023.
Franklin County Commissioners presented her with a resolution of appreciation in recognition of her outstanding service and her many years of promoting excellence in health care in Franklin County.
Kristin said she was grateful for the honor of having served on the board, and said the hospital is vital to Franklin County for providing medical services and steady employment for its residents.
She told commissioners that they need build a new hospital in Apalachicola soon, to ensure that the hospital can continue to provide needed services to the community.
Hospital director David Walker also presented Kristin with the “Making a Difference” award for her service on the board.
