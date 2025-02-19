Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Franklin County Commissioners this week approved a resolution supporting national volunteer week in Franklin County

Franklin County Commissioners this week approved a resolution supporting national volunteer week in Franklin County.

 

The action was taken at the request of John Solomon who said this is the chance for the county to say thank you to the many people who volunteer in the county, whether they are ball coaches, firefighters, or work with non-profit groups.  

 

And there are those who volunteer on county boards like the airport advisory board, the planning and zoning board and the hospital advisory board.

 

National Volunteer Week is April 20th through the 26th when volunteers all over the nation will be recognized for their commitment to service.

 

Over 20 percent of people in Florida volunteered in some capacity last year.

 

Volunteers in Florida save the organization they volunteer with nearly 31.61 dollars an hour, nationally its nearly 33.50 dollars an hour.

 

John Solomon said our county could not operate without volunteers.

 

And remember that volunteering doesn't just benefit society; scientific studies have shown that individuals who volunteer enjoy psychological and physical benefits including increased satisfaction, improved sense of belonging, lower blood pressure, increased protection from Alzheimer's, and decreased mortality.





http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment