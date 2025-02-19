Franklin County Commissioners this week approved a
resolution supporting national volunteer week in Franklin County.
The action was taken at the request of John
Solomon who said this is the chance for the county to say thank you to the many
people who volunteer in the county, whether they are ball coaches,
firefighters, or work with non-profit groups.
And there are those who volunteer on county boards
like the airport advisory board, the planning and zoning board and the hospital
advisory board.
National Volunteer Week is April 20th through the 26th
when volunteers all over the nation will be recognized for their commitment to
service.
Over 20 percent of people in Florida volunteered
in some capacity last year.
Volunteers in Florida save the organization they
volunteer with nearly 31.61 dollars an hour, nationally its nearly 33.50
dollars an hour.
John Solomon said our county could not operate
without volunteers.
And remember that volunteering doesn't just
benefit society; scientific studies have shown that individuals
who volunteer enjoy psychological and physical benefits including
increased satisfaction, improved sense of belonging, lower blood pressure,
increased protection from Alzheimer's, and decreased mortality.
