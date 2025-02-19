Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

 

Since 2004, Miller Heating & Air Conditioning has delivered 100% customer satisfaction including on-site air conditioning repairs, service and installations, and we provide a 1-year labor and parts warranty.

To ensure your job is done right the first time all installation/service techs are professionally trained Miller Heating & Air Conditioning offers residential and commercial air conditioning systems and services, including:

·        On-site Repairs

·        Planned Maintenance

·        Sales & Installation

·        Remodeling

·        New Construction

They service ALL air conditioning unit makes and models and provide sales and installation of many leading brands. Contact them today and get started!


Miller Heating & Air Conditioning

812 Hwy 22, Wewahitchka, FL. 32465

www.millerac.net

Phone:

850-639-3319 (Wewahitchka)

850-227-3319 (Port St. Joe)

Email:

General: comments@millerac.net

Jason Miller: jason@millerac.net

Shannon Miller: gatorsmiller@yahoo.com

Office Hours:

Mon-Fri, 8am - 4pm CT

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹 focuses on residents' independence. They offer large spacious private rooms, porches with private doors which are perfect for pets, and access at all times to enjoy the warm Florida sunshine.

Independence is important to their residents but knowing that care is available around the clock from their dedicated staff adds peace of mind for them and their families. That includes transportation to appointments, shopping or even grabbing lunch at a local restaurant.


Our Home at Beacon Hill offers the best of amenities at the best value in Port St. Joe.

﻿

They are a small community which allows their residents to make new friends, socialize and spend time together that could be as simple as watching TV or working on ART and CRAFTS.


𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗔𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗼𝗻 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹

141 Kaelyn, Port Saint Joe, FL

(833) 816-0049

http://www.seniorhomes.com/.../our-home-at-beacon-hill

Saltwater Xcursions is a multi-boat charter and guide service based in the Forgotten Coast region of the Florida Panhandle. Their boats leave from either Mexico Beach or Port St Joe.

Offshore trips often target reef fish such as a wide variety of grouper and snapper, amberjack, and triggerfish, but can also feature offshore trolling for wahoo, king mackerel, dolphin (mahi mahi) and the occasional tuna or billfish.


Their inshore trips also offer a wide variety of alternatives, from bay fishing with the family, or super technical skinny water exploration for anglers looking to sight fish and/or fly fish.

Saltwater Xcursions is a “Book the Boat Charter” operation, so only your group will be on your boat. No walk-ons.


They also offering full-service packages which include lodging, cooked meals during your stay, lunch on the boat, cook your catch dinner the evening of fishing, and fish cleaning and packaging. 


Get your dream water excursion booked today!

 

Saltwater Xcursions

850-933-8804

https://saltwaterxcursions.com

Join the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce on the third Thursday of each month for a Lunch & Learn at the St. Joseph Bay Golf Club's exclusive restaurant, Pomodoro Italian Grill and Bar from 12-1 pm ET.

Each month will feature a different guest speaker or topic.


FREE EVENT - DISCOUNTED MENU FOR YOUR PURCHASE

﻿

February 20 - Our speaker will be Aaron Farnsley with Farnsley Wealth Management


The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 22 - starting at noon ET on Reid Avenue, in the heart of downtown:


🎵 Noon-1:10 pm - Finga F A Y A

🎵 1:30-2:40 pm - Roger Hurricane Wilson

🎵 3-4:10 pm - John Bull Trio

🎵 4:30-5:40 pm - Meg Williams Trio

🎵 6-7:30 pm - The Shaelyn Band

***All times are Eastern


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


The stage will be set up at the intersection between Third St. and Reid Avenue.

﻿

There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show! NO COOLERS PLEASE. Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome.


If you are a vendor interested in showcasing your products and services or if you are interested in becoming a sponsor please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

It’s tough for small businesses to get funding. The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida and Otro Financial's managing partner S. Boyd Karren will explore alternative funding sources at an upcoming low-cost webinar. Learn about alternative funding options for small business owners who need money to start, support or expand their operations. Sign up to tune in 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 5 with time to pose specific questions.


﻿Registration: tinyurl.com/whenbankssayno-march

