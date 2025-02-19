A Coast Charter School Bus in Wakulla County carrying 22 children was involved in an accident on Wednesday, with one child transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the Highway patrol, the accident happened at about 7:15 Wednesday morning while the bus was stopped on Spring Creek Highway, just south of Beechwood Drive, with its red lights activated.
A passenger car was stopped behind the bus, when a second car collided with the rear of the first car, which then hit the rear of the bus.
There were twenty-two children between the ages of 5 and 15 years old onboard the bus at the time of the crash.
Only 1 child was transported to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Wakulla County Fire/EMS, and Coast Charter School Administrators.
