Two dump trucks were involved in an accident at Carrabelle beach on Wednesday.
The accident happened just before 11 AM on Highway 98.
The Highway patrol said a fully loaded dump truck was traveling west on Highway 98 approaching Carrabelle beach, when a second unloaded dump truck turned from the westbound lane into the Carrabelle beach parking lot.
The loaded dump truck was following too closely and swerved into the eastbound lane where it collided with the driver’s side of the empty dump truck.
The loaded dump truck overturned onto its driver’s side, and the drivers was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The second dump truck was pushed back into the west bound lane of Highway 98.
The driver of that vehicle was uninjured.
