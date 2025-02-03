Tickets are now on sale for the 27th annual Forgotten Coast Chefs Sampler.
The Sampler will be held on Sunday, March the 9th from 6:00-9:00 pm. at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
The event is a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce.
It features Chefs from around the Forgotten Coast who prepare their most creative dishes.
Local designers and artists decorate each table individually for a fun dining experience.
There is also an impressive silent auction every year.
Tickets are 100 dollars each, or you can get tables for 8, 10 or 12 people.
Get your tickets at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 17 Avenue E in Apalachicola.
You can also call them at 850- 653-9419 or email info@apalachicolabay.org.
https://www.floridasforgottencoast.com/event/forgotten-coast-chef-sampler/
The Sampler will be held on Sunday, March the 9th from 6:00-9:00 pm. at the Fort Coombs Armory in Apalachicola.
The event is a fundraiser for the Chamber of Commerce.
It features Chefs from around the Forgotten Coast who prepare their most creative dishes.
Local designers and artists decorate each table individually for a fun dining experience.
There is also an impressive silent auction every year.
Tickets are 100 dollars each, or you can get tables for 8, 10 or 12 people.
Get your tickets at the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 17 Avenue E in Apalachicola.
You can also call them at 850- 653-9419 or email info@apalachicolabay.org.
https://www.floridasforgottencoast.com/event/forgotten-coast-chef-sampler/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment