17 Local
elementary school students faced off Friday in the annual public speaking
contest.
The students, who represented all of Franklin County’s public
elementary schools, as well as home schoolers, had to give a speech between 2
and 3 minutes long, which were then rated by a panel of judges.
This year's winner in the 6th grade division was Joshua Allen, who is home schooled, with a
speech titled “The Choice is Yours” which asked the question on what you would
do if you lived during the time of American slavery or the holocaust in Germany.
And
for full disclosure, he is my son.
Second place went to Lailah Wayt, who is also homeschooled, for
her speech on the Blanket Octopus.
3rd place in the 6th grade division went to Jahzarra
Aguirre who attends the Franklin County school, for her speech about sea
animals.
The winner in the 4th and 5th grade division was Tripp Sheridan, from
the Franklin County School, for the topic, “What I learned from baseball.”
Second place went to Ella Donahoe from the Apalachicola Bay
Charter School, for her speech on “Kids and Social Media.”
3rd place in the 4th and 5th grade division went to Abigail
Williams, from the Franklin County School who spoke about “Fun facts about
Space.”.
Other topics in the competition included ADHD, Hunting trips, my
home state and the Walking Dead.
All of the top contestants got plaques – the 1st place winners
get scholarships to 4-H camp this summer.
The 1st place winners will also represent Franklin County at the
District Competition in Leon County on April 26th.
No comments:
Post a Comment