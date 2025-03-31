Chamber Business After Hours & Taylor's Building Supply 55th Anniversary Weekend

Also, celebrate 55 years of Taylor's Bulilding Supply as a Franklin County Business Community Member. On Friday, April 4th, starting at 11:00 a.m., there will be amazing deals, giveaways, and a free lunch. (Fish, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hush Puppies, Cheese Grits, and Drinks.) Saturday, April 5th, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm: fun for the kids, including face painting and crafts. Lunch hotdogs, chips, and a drink. Come on out to Taylors Building Supply Friday & Saturday and help them celebrate their 55th Anniversary. We hope to see everyone here.
No comments:
Post a Comment