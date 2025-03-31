Franklin County unemployment rose slightly between January and February.
Franklin County unemployment was 4.6 percent in February, up from 4.5 percent from the month before.
200 people were out of work out of a workforce of 4395.
Franklin County's unemployment rate was above the statewide unemployment average of 3.7 percent.
Gulf County’s unemployment rate rose from 3.7 percent in January to 3.8 percent in February.
261 people were out of work in gulf County in February.
Wakulla County unemployment was 3.2 percent in February.
Liberty County unemployment was 4.2 percent.
