FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute March Research Updates

Celebrating Florida Panther Awareness Month
Did you know that Florida Panthers are Federally Protected under the Endangered Species Act and only around 200 are left in the wild? Florida Panthers face threats like habitat loss, vehicle strikes and diseases every day. Head over to our social media pages to learn about conservation and research efforts that help protect these incredible creatures.
Our biologists are committed to vital research programs that help us understand Florida panther behavior, habitat requirements, and population health. Through tracking, monitoring, and genetic studies, we’re learning more than ever about how to help recover this population for the future.
Manatee Unusual Mortality Event is Closed
The Unusual Mortality Event (UME) along Florida’s East Coast is now officially closed. The elevated mortality numbers decreased three years ago and since then, manatees have continued to show signs of recovery.
New Research: Using acoustic tracking to measure habitat connectivity
How do we know if artificial reefs are effective, or learn how we can prevent habitat fragmentation? Movement data!
FWRI scientist honored at Florida's Hero Reception
Last March, Andrew Heise, part of our Fisheries Dependent Monitoring team, witnessed a man capsize on his sailboat in Flamingo Marina at Everglades National Park and came over to assist while a park ranger pulled him from the water. After realizing that the man had several major puncture wounds on his leg from a crocodile bite, Heise sprang into action and organized a response to save the mans life.
Over the weekend, Heise was honored at the Governor’s mansion in Tallahassee for his heroism at the Florida's Hero Reception. Heise is from Bedford, Florida and was highlighted in their local newspaper as well as dozens of other news reports across the state in the last year.
Our Mission
Through effective research and technical knowledge, we provide
timely information and guidance to protect, conserve, and manage
Florida's fish and wildlife resources.
