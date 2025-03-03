A Florida real Estate Agent in Panacea was sentenced last week on five counts of willfully failing to file his income tax returns for five years.
59-year-old Sedita Charles Cayson was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison after being found guilty of five counts of willfully failing to file his income tax returns for tax years 2017-2021.
Trial testimony and evidence showed that Cayson, also known as the “Land Man”— had been a serial non-filer of his income
taxes for multiple years.
Evidence showed that Cayson had a history of tax delinquencies with the Internal Revenue Service and despite earning real estate sales commissions averaging over $150,000 per year, Cayson willfully failed to file his income tax returns.
Further evidence indicated that beginning in 2017, Cayson instructed his real estate broker to split his commission checks into amounts that were less than $10,000, the majority of which Cayson cashed at the bank immediately upon receiving them.
In addition to a 14-month prison sentence, Cayson was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $158,840 to the IRS and cost of prosecution in the amount of $34,755.
Cayson’s prison sentence will be followed by one year of supervised release.
This conviction was the result of an investigation by the United States Internal Revenue Service.
