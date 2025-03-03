The Gulf County Sheriff’s office is asking for donations for a Gulf County deputy whose house was destroyed in a fire last week.
The Fire happened Friday morning and destroyed the family’s home and belongings, along with a family pet.
The deputy, a 12-year Army veteran, has served Gulf County for over a year.
The Sheriff’s Office is collecting monetary donations that will go directly to the family.
Checks may be written to Gulf County Sheriff’s office Charities, Inc. and delivered to the Gulf County Sheriff's Office at 418 Cecil G Costin Sr Blvd in Port St. Joe.
Online donations can be made through the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office App.
https://gcso-charities-inc.square.site/
The Fire happened Friday morning and destroyed the family’s home and belongings, along with a family pet.
The deputy, a 12-year Army veteran, has served Gulf County for over a year.
The Sheriff’s Office is collecting monetary donations that will go directly to the family.
Checks may be written to Gulf County Sheriff’s office Charities, Inc. and delivered to the Gulf County Sheriff's Office at 418 Cecil G Costin Sr Blvd in Port St. Joe.
Online donations can be made through the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office App.
https://gcso-charities-inc.square.site/
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment