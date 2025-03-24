A wanted fugitive from Steuben County,
Indiana was arrested in Liberty County last week.
48-year-old Tyrone Curtis Jackson was taken into custody without incident
on March 20th by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office with the
assistance of the US Marshals Service.
Jackson had been a fugitive for nearly 6 months after arrest warrants
were issued by the Steuben County Courts in connection with three separate
cases including 2 counts of level 3 felony Rape and 2 counts of level 4 felony
Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.
All three incidents had allegedly occurred last August.
Jackson is being held at the Liberty County Jail awaiting extradition
back to Steuben County, Indiana to face charges.
