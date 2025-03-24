Monday, March 24, 2025

A wanted fugitive from Steuben County, Indiana was arrested in Liberty County last week

48-year-old Tyrone Curtis Jackson was taken into custody without incident on March 20th by the Liberty County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the US Marshals Service.

 

Jackson had been a fugitive for nearly 6 months after arrest warrants were issued by the Steuben County Courts in connection with three separate cases including 2 counts of level 3 felony Rape and 2 counts of level 4 felony Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.

 

All three incidents had allegedly occurred last August.

 

Jackson is being held at the Liberty County Jail awaiting extradition back to Steuben County, Indiana to face charges.

 





