A Wewahitchka man was found guilty Friday of molesting a child in Bay County more than 10 years ago.

59-year-old Henry Hollis Mangum was found guilty of 2 counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.

The 6-person jury deliberated about 20 minutes after hearing the case.

Sentencing has been set for May 6th.

Mangum faces a minimum 25-year prison sentence.

The crime was initially unreported, but a series of events in 2021 led to the disclosure.

Prosecutors called 4 witnesses, including the victim, who was under 10 years of age at the time of the offense.

prosecutors noted the importance of the verdict on a crime that was reported years after it occurred, because it shows other sexual abuse victims that they will be heard if they come forward.



