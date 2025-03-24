A Wewahitchka man was found guilty Friday of molesting a child in Bay County more than 10 years ago.
59-year-old Henry Hollis Mangum was found guilty of 2 counts of Lewd and Lascivious Molestation.
The 6-person jury deliberated about 20 minutes after hearing the case.
Sentencing has been set for May 6th.
Mangum faces a minimum 25-year prison sentence.
The crime was initially unreported, but a series of events in 2021 led to the disclosure.
Prosecutors called 4 witnesses, including the victim, who was under 10 years of age at the time of the offense.
prosecutors noted the importance of the verdict on a crime that was reported years after it occurred, because it shows other sexual abuse victims that they will be heard if they come forward.
