Applications are now being accepted from people
who would like to take part in this year's RiverTrek campaign.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and
awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola River.
RiverTrek applications will be accepted through
April and the volunteer team is selected on May 1st.
Generally, 12 to 15 kayakers are selected to take
part - most successful applicants have kayak, camping and fundraising
experience.
Fundraising begins in June and the 5-day,
106-mile trip from Chattahoochee to Apalachicola occurs October 29th
through November the 2nd.
In the past, the River Trek event has raised
between 50 and 100 thousand dollars for the Apalachicola Riverkeeper and its
outreach, education and advocacy efforts.
You can find the 2025 River Trek application and
more information on-line at apalachicolariverkeeper.org.
https://apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek/
