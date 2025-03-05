Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Founded in 2006, the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that functions to generate and employ additional resources to support T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula and Constitution Museum State Parks. This is done through special work projects, events and programs, community outreach, educational activities, communications, interpretive programs, fundraising activities, the purchase of new equipment and supplies and by providing assistance to the park staff as needed. Any and all money raised by the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks goes directly to fund projects at these two parks which would not be funded by the State of Florida.
Their 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗔𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗸 event is coming up March 7! Come enjoy a relaxing night gazing at the sky with local astronomer and NASA Solar System Volunteer Skip Marlin.
The event is hosted by the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks and presented by Skip Marlin, local astronomer and NASA Solar System Volunteer Ambassador.
Participants will gather at the Gulf Breeze viewing pad (located behind restrooms) for a short presentation before viewing skies through telescopes. Bring your binoculars and a blanket or chair to set up on the lawn nearing viewing area.
All participants MUST enter the park prior to closing time; which is sunset or 6:45 PM Eastern Time. The front gates will be locked after sunset at 6:45 PM Eastern Time and visitors will NOT be permitted to enter the park after this time.
Program is free with regular park entrance fee.
𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀
P.O. Box 1285, Port St. Joe, FL
stjoeparkfriends@gmail.com
https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org
