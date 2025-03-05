Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Gulf County Chamber Member Spotlight 2025

Couch Aggregates’ origins date back to 1908. For over 100 years they have been dedicated to providing top-quality products with over-the-top service.


Couch Aggregates produces sand, gravel, limestone and crushed concrete from 7 production plants and 4 terminals strategically located across central and south Alabama and the panhandle of Florida.


Get the best sand, rock and gravel products for all your hardscaping, landscaping, and construction needs from the specialists at Couch Aggregates.

Contact them today!


Couch Aggregates

251 Industrial Rd., Port St. Joe, FL

(205) 983-0477

https://couch-aggregates.com

Founded in 2006, the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that functions to generate and employ additional resources to support T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula and Constitution Museum State Parks. This is done through special work projects, events and programs, community outreach, educational activities, communications, interpretive programs, fundraising activities, the purchase of new equipment and supplies and by providing assistance to the park staff as needed. Any and all money raised by the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks goes directly to fund projects at these two parks which would not be funded by the State of Florida.

 

Their 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗔𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗸 event is coming up March 7! Come enjoy a relaxing night gazing at the sky with local astronomer and NASA Solar System Volunteer Skip Marlin.


The event is hosted by the Friends of St. Joseph State Parks and presented by Skip Marlin, local astronomer and NASA Solar System Volunteer Ambassador.

Participants will gather at the Gulf Breeze viewing pad (located behind restrooms) for a short presentation before viewing skies through telescopes. Bring your binoculars and a blanket or chair to set up on the lawn nearing viewing area.

All participants MUST enter the park prior to closing time; which is sunset or 6:45 PM Eastern Time. The front gates will be locked after sunset at 6:45 PM Eastern Time and visitors will NOT be permitted to enter the park after this time.

Program is free with regular park entrance fee.


𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝘀𝗲𝗽𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸𝘀

P.O. Box 1285, Port St. Joe, FL

stjoeparkfriends@gmail.com

https://friendsofstjosephstateparks.org

Forgotten Media is your ultimate destination for showcasing properties with style and precision. Specializing in professional interior and exterior photography, as well as stunning aerial photography, Forgotten Media brings your listings to life.


Their experience spans working with real estate agents, vacation rental agencies, private owners, interior designers and custom home builders, ensuring a keen eye for detail and a commitment to quality. Certified with a FAA Part 107 commercial drone pilot certification and fully insured, Forgotten Media offers peace of mind alongside stunning visuals.


Elevate your property listings with high-quality photos that capture the essence and appeal of every space. Reach out to Forgotten Media today for a personalized quote and experience the difference high-quality visuals can make!

 

Forgotten Media

(850) 227-4725

Forgottenmedia75@gmail.com

www.forgottenmediaphotography.com

𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

Visit our website for a complete list.

The 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗱 will be Saturday - March 22 - starting at noon ET on Reid Avenue, in the heart of downtown:


🎵 Noon-1:10 pm - Finga F A Y A

🎵 1:30-2:40 pm - Roger Hurricane Wilson

🎵 3-4:10 pm - John Bull Trio

🎵 4:30-5:40 pm - Meg Williams Trio

🎵 6-7:30 pm - The Shaelyn Band

***All times are Eastern


Mark your calendars for an amazing Saturday of FREE music right here on Reid Avenue, in Downtown Port St. Joe, FL!


The stage will be set up at the intersection between Third St. and Reid Avenue.

There will be plenty of vendors for you and the kids to enjoy. And don't forget to stop and support all Reid Avenue's merchants who will be open for business.


Bring your own lawn-chair and enjoy the show! NO COOLERS PLEASE. Well behaved pets on a leash are welcome.


If you are a vendor interested in showcasing your products and services, please contact the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce at joe@gulfchamber.org.


This is a FREE EVENT brought to you by the Gulf County Chamber of Commerce.

It’s tough for small businesses to get funding. The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida and Otro Financial's managing partner S. Boyd Karren will explore alternative funding sources at an upcoming low-cost webinar. Learn about alternative funding options for small business owners who need money to start, support or expand their operations. Sign up to tune in 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, March 5 with time to pose specific questions.


﻿Registration: tinyurl.com/whenbankssayno-march






